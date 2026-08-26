Atletico Madrid forward Julian Alvarez missed training on Wednesday, two days after the rest granted to the Rojiblancos squad.

Diego Simeone's side opened their La Liga campaign last Saturday with a 2-2 draw against Villarreal at the Metropolitano.

According to an official statement from the club, published by Spanish newspaper "Marca", illness kept the Argentine away.

Alvarez came off the bench in the 66th minute against Villarreal, and the home fans met him with jeers.

His absence only fuels the row over his future. That will be settled on 1 September, once the transfer window shuts and his destination for the season becomes clear.

The forward had announced his wish to leave while on duty with Argentina at the 2026 World Cup, a move that angered his club.

Barcelona lead the race for his signature, with the Catalans keen to land him. Atletico, though, are digging in. They want to keep him and refuse to sell to the Blaugrana.

Next up for the Rojiblancos is a second La Liga fixture against Sevilla on Saturday.

You can discuss topics and news in greater depth in the Kooora forums