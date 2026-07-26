Argentine forward Julian Alvarez plans to escalate his dispute with Atletico Madrid over the coming days. He will confront the club's management directly and release a second public statement confirming his desire to leave, a final attempt to force Los Rojiblancos into accepting Barcelona's offer and letting him fulfil his childhood dream of wearing the Catalan club's shirt.

Spanish newspaper Sport reported that "the Spider" has informed Barcelona of his dual strategy to seal the deal before training begins under Diego Simeone on 10 August. He plans to make his move at the end of July or the start of August at the latest, with little time left before the summer transfer window closes.

A sense of betrayal drives the rebellion

Alvarez feels deeply let down. Atletico's management promised him they would negotiate should a good offer arrive, yet the club flatly rejected Barcelona's bid despite its tempting financial value, refusing to part with their star. That has left the player feeling betrayed and hardened his determination to go.

The forward took his first step during the last World Cup, when he stated publicly: "I spoke with the officials at the club, those I had to speak with. I believe the move is best for everyone, and I want to fulfil my dream," a clear reference to his burning desire to join Barcelona.

Collapse of Arsenal alternative reinforces the sole destination

Things grew more complicated when Arsenal's offer collapsed. The Gunners had included Sweden's Viktor Gyokeres in a swap deal with Atletico before changing their plans, making Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior their primary target to strengthen the attack. That closed the door on any potential alternative for Alvarez.

Arsenal's withdrawal changed nothing in the Spider's mind. He insists Barcelona is his only destination, chasing a childhood dream of following in the footsteps of his idol and Argentina team-mate Lionel Messi, whom he used to imitate in the Blaugrana colours on the streets of Argentina.

The obstacle of the astronomical release clause

Confronting his current club will not be easy, and Alvarez knows it. He must push hard to force Atletico into talks, especially with a contract running until 2031 and an astronomical release clause of 500 million euros. His options are limited, and he feels compelled to take decisive steps to claim what he sees as a legitimate right after promises went unfulfilled.

Barcelona in a state of anticipation

Barcelona, meanwhile, are waiting for Alvarez's decisive move. They sent an official offer to Atletico a few days ago but refuse to submit a new financial bid before the player acts to break the deadlock. The sporting director and coaching staff regard the Argentine forward as the ideal man to take the team to another level. The ball is now in the Spider's court, and he must act swiftly.