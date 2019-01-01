Aluko scores as Juventus women and men both clinch Serie A title on same day

Eni Aluko scored as last season's champions beat Verona 3-0 to wrap up a second successive crown a few hours before the men wrapped up their title

’s women wrapped up their second title in two years on Saturday as Eni Aluko’s goal helped them to a 3-0 win against Verona, just hours before the men's team locked down their own crown.

The former striker grabbed her team’s third goal following earlier strikes from Petronella Ekroth and Cristiana Grielli.

It came just hours before the club clinched its second league title of the day, as an Alex Sandro header and a Germán Pezzella own goal led the men's team to a 2-1 comeback victory against .

It marked a moment of catharsis for the club, coming as it did only four days after Max Allegri’s side were sensationally dumped out of the by .

The women’s side, managed by Andrea Agnelli, were competing in just their second season of senior football, having only graduated from playing in the youth leagues at the start of the 2017/18 season.

But victory against Verona ensured they maintain an impeccable record in league football, mirroring the dominance of their male counterparts in Italian domestic action.

Juve took the title by a single point from their closest challengers Fiorentina.

The championship looked to have been all but wrapped up a month ago when the team defeated La Viola 1-0 in a crunch top-of-the-table match to open up a four-point gap.

But the leaders put their second successive crown in jeopardy when they were beaten 2-1 by two days later, allowing their rivals to sneak back into the race.

The destination of the title never looked in doubt during Saturday’s decider, as the team romped to victory against strugglers Verona who themselves only survived in the league by four points.

Article continues below

Juve have the chance to complete a league and cup double when they face Fiorentina in the Copa Italia final next Sunday.

They will enter the Women’s Champions League at the group stage next season, where they will be looking to improve on a disappointing showing this term.

The team were surprisingly knocked out by Danish side Brondby in the last-32, losing in the second leg in Brondbyvester after drawing the home leg in Turin 2-2.