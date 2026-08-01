Barcelona officially announced on Friday evening that Jesse Bisiwu is joining from Club Brugge. The attacker has signed a five-year deal until 2031.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano says Barca are paying the Belgian top club a sizeable fee of €8.5 million. Brugge have also reportedly secured a 20 per cent sell-on clause.

That looks a hefty fee given the 18-year-old is yet to make a top-flight appearance. He joined Brugge in 2020 as a 12-year-old and has developed there ever since, already making his debut for the B team in the Belgian second division at the age of 15.

Barcelona excited by Jesse Bisiwu: still yet to make a top-flight appearance for Brugge

During the last season, the left winger forced his way into the B team at times and made 15 second-division appearances. He also played for Brugge's Under-19s in the Youth League, recording three goals and one assist in eight matches. The Belgians reached the final and only lost on penalties to Real Madrid, although Bisiwu only came on shortly before the end of the showpiece.





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His first-team debut for Brugge never came, though, despite the Belgium Under-19 international's progress. "Barca have secured a winger who has a brilliant future ahead of him thanks to his pace, robustness and dribbling ability," the Spanish champions wrote in their transfer announcement about Bisiwu.

On the international stage, Bisiwu caught the eye at last year's Under-17 European Championship, providing two assists in four matches as Belgium reached the semi-finals. At Barca, he is initially expected to get match practice in the second team, who play in the fourth tier of Spanish football. Hansi Flick is also expected to bring him into first-team training regularly and gradually ease the new signing up to the high level.