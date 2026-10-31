Xabi Alonso, Chelsea's head coach, has demanded a strong performance from his side against Manchester United in the Premier League. He also explained why Jordan Henderson was missing from the matchday squad.

Speaking to TNT Sports about Chelsea's preparations, Alonso said: "We have returned to the atmosphere of the Premier League, and that is why this competition is the most important one for us."

He added: "Of course, today's match is extremely important. We need to put in a good match and a strong performance."

Estevao gets the nod from the start. "Because he is ready, he has prepared well and trained well," the Chelsea coach explained. "We need him today, and we hope he enjoys the match and makes an impactful contribution."

Could Morgan Rogers lead the line as a central striker? Alonso played it down. "It is far too early to decide that, and we will see what happens. It is a possibility, but we have other options."

Henderson's omission came down to illness. "He is ill, not injured, but he was not feeling well yesterday, and today his temperature went up," Alonso revealed.

The Chelsea coach signed off with a warning about United. "We expect a difficult and intense match against United. They are a big team with good players, and that is why we will need to give our very best."