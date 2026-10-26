Niko Kovac's claim about Salih Özcan was hard to believe at the time. It looks even less convincing now. Last January, the Borussia Dortmund coach was asked about a player who, in his fourth season at the club, had made just four brief appearances totalling 21 minutes by the winter break.

Kovac named Özcan as one of the players in his squad "who has not had nearly enough playing time" and blamed fierce competition in Dortmund's midfield. For defensive midfielder Özcan, that was nothing new. He had barely featured the previous season either, when he spent part of it on loan at VfL Wolfsburg.

"I can imagine, and I think, that he will get a lot more minutes in future than he did in the first part of the season," Kovac said of Özcan a little over nine months ago, surprising observers. The minutes did not follow. Competition for places remained unchanged, and although Özcan's 53 minutes in the second half of the season were more than twice his first-half total, they fell well short of what he had hoped for after hearing Kovac's comments.

With Özcan barely playing, it had long been an open secret that he and Dortmund would part ways when the lucrative four-year contract he signed in 2022 expired. The 28-year-old landed on his feet.

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How long is Salih Özcan's contract at Besiktas?

Özcan signed with Besiktas in Istanbul until 2029 at the beginning of July. Even before that, he had made Turkey's World Cup squad despite playing just 74 minutes in the 2025/26 season. Özcan made two appearances at the finals, playing the full match in the 3-2 win over the USA in the third group game.

Born in Cologne, Özcan has a completely different standing in Turkey from Germany, where his star had visibly faded of late. On the Bosphorus, fans celebrated his arrival from a Champions League club who had reached the final just two years earlier.

Like many new signings before him, Özcan went through the traditional welcome ceremony at the airport's international terminal. A host of club officials, security staff and bodyguards accompanied him through the building, where numerous Besiktas fans greeted him. Salih posed with a scarf for the cameras, made the club's trademark eagle gesture and led the supporters in chants.

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Salih Özcan immediately becomes a regular starter at Besiktas

"I had been eagerly awaiting this day. Being part of Besiktas fills me with great pride," Özcan said at the time. "I am looking forward to getting out on the pitch. We will fight for the club. We want to become champions and qualify for the Champions League."

Five wins from eight league games and 15 points amount to a respectable start for the side who finished fourth last season. Before this round of fixtures, they trailed defending champions Galatasaray by four points, while their other city rivals Fenerbahce were just one point ahead of Besiktas, who host Basaksehir in a local derby on Monday afternoon.

For Özcan, the start to life in Istanbul looks considerably brighter, especially after so little playing time at Dortmund. He has already made 17 competitive appearances, starting 15 of them and playing the full 90 minutes on ten occasions.

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Salih Özcan: Already almost twice as much playing time as in two years at Dortmund

His 1,311 minutes so far are almost twice as many as he managed in the previous two years combined at Dortmund. Alongside goalkeeper Alexander Nübel, Özcan is one of just two players to have started all eight Süper Lig matches. Only the German international goalkeeper has played more minutes than Özcan under new coach Vincenzo Italiano, who arrived from FC Bologna. Özcan has also made four appearances, three of them starts, for the Turkey national team in the Nations League.

Such a heavy workload had long been unfamiliar to Özcan, and his regular appearances and performances have surprised observers in Turkey, too. Under Italiano, he is a fixture in a midfield trio alongside captain Orkun Kökcü and Junior Olaitan that plays almost every time.

In several matches, Özcan has shown the qualities for which he has long been known: commitment, aggressive tackling and tireless running. "I work constantly. Whether I play a little or a lot, I don't take a break," Özcan said of his completely changed status at Besiktas. "I'm still at a good age; there's still a lot to learn. That's why I listen very carefully to our coaches. That has a big influence on me."

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Salih Özcan has been waiting almost five years for a goal of his own

After ten wins in their first twelve competitive matches of the season, the capital's traditional club have lost some momentum. They have recorded two defeats and two draws in their past five games. Losses to surprise promoted side Amed SK (currently second!) and Trabzonspor, both above Besiktas, were particularly painful.

Italiano recently left Özcan out of the team in the Europa League for the first time to give him a breather. That plan lasted until the 39th minute of the latest match, a 2-2 draw against Crystal Palace, when Fabio Miretti's injury forced Italiano to bring him on.

Just seven minutes later, Özcan sent a superb long ball in the style of a quarterback to set up Wilfred Ndidi's goal, making it 1-0 at the time. One thing still eludes him, as it did throughout his 96 matches for Dortmund: a goal of his own. His last club goal came on 4 December 2021 for 1. FC Köln at Bielefeld's Alm.

Salih Özcan: His record at Dortmund