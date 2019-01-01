'Almost all Man Utd's failures down to the players' - Departing Herrera insists Mourinho 'tried everything' at Old Trafford

The Red Devils endured a hugely disappointing campaign, finishing sixth in the Premier League after their former manager was sacked in December

Ander Herrera believes 's players are responsible for 75 per cent of the team's failures this season and has defended Jose Mourinho, saying he "tried everything".

The midfielder is set to depart Old Trafford following the expiry of his contract this summer, amidst transfer speculation linking him with a move to Paris Saint-Germain.

Herrera has insisted that Mourinho's replacement, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, is the right man to bring success back to the club, claiming the players are fully behind the Norwegian.

However, the 29-year-old says the Red Devils' squad must shoulder the blame for their trophyless season and sixth-place Premier League finish.

“We have to take responsibility,“ Herrera told the club's official website. ”All of us. It's not fair to blame others. When you have a bad season, 75 per cent is the responsibility of the players.

"It's very easy when a manager is sacked to blame someone else, but it is the fault of every one of us.

“Every player in the dressing room has a responsibility for what has happened this season. We have done bad things.

"We have done some good things but, for Manchester United, it is not enough. Probably 14 teams, if they are sixth, they are happy, but Manchester United cannot be happy."

Jose Mourinho was dismissed by the United hierarchy in December last year after a miserable start to the campaign, despite having won the and the in his first season in charge.

“If we are speaking about this last season, I have huge respect for Jose," Herrera added. "He tried everything. The first season with him was quite successful.

Article continues below

"Then we were second and we had a lot of expectation for this season but it didn't work. Not only because of him (but) because, I repeat, every player has responsibility."

Solskjaer's side ended the season with a 2-0 home defeat to relegated , with the manager admitting afterwards there is a "long and hard road ahead" to get the club back on track.

They eventually finished 32 points behind champions , having ended the season without a win in five league games.