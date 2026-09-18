Heracles Almelo suffered their first defeat of the season on Friday evening. After six straight wins, the Keuken Kampioen Divisie leaders lost 1-0 at runners-up Almere City. FC Volendam, meanwhile, continue to stutter and suffered their first-ever defeat against Jong AZ (4-1). Kevin van Veen scored a wonder goal for FC Eindhoven in a 3-1 win over FC Emmen.





Almere City - Heracles Almelo 1-0

Heracles created the better chances in the first half, but Max Hauswirth, Jean-Paul N'Djoli and Tristan van Gilst all failed to beat goalkeeper Wessel Speel. The visitors stayed dangerous after the break and Van Gilst had a huge chance to open the scoring in the 78th minute, only to fire over. Two minutes later, Almere City hit at the other end. Martin Wasinski pounced on a rebound and unleashed a devastating strike for 1-0.





Jong AZ - FC Volendam 4-1

Jong AZ claimed their first-ever win over fellow provincial side FC Volendam on Friday. Hessel de Wit opened the scoring, then Jerolldino Bergraaf doubled the lead before half-time. The home side were still on top after the break, with Bendeguz Kovacs making it 3-0. Julian Oerip then added a fourth for Jong AZ. Frederik Ihler scored a consolation for Volendam from a Henk Veerman assist.

FC Den Bosch - Helmond Sport 2-1

After just four minutes, Silvan Bröker opened the scoring, before Jeffry Fortes levelled with an own goal. Shortly afterwards, Brian Koglin turned the ball into his own net and Den Bosch went back in front. Helmond Sport pushed hard for 2-2 after the break, but clear-cut chances stayed scarce. Den Bosch also came close to 3-1, hitting both inside edges of the post. Helmond Sport still had openings late on, but the equaliser never came.





FC Eindhoven - FC Emmen 3-1

Rayan Buifrahi opened the scoring in the first half when he rounded the advancing goalkeeper and slid the ball into the empty net. Jack Cooper-Love equalised after the break, but soon after that Joshua Mukeh was sent off for handball to stop a breakaway. Kevin van Veen then curled the resulting free-kick brilliantly into the top corner to restore Eindhoven's lead. With the extra man, the home side held firm against the pressing visitors. Antonio Bazdaric made it 3-1 deep into stoppage time.













Jong Ajax - Roda JC 0-0

Neither side ever got the game going. In the first half, Jong Ajax and Roda JC traded the occasional probing attack, but neither created a really serious chance.

After the break, both teams hit the woodwork. Jano Monserrate struck the post for the Amsterdam side, while Mokrane Bentoumi hit the underside of the bar for the Limburg side.





RKC Waalwijk - MVV Maastricht 6-1

RKC flew out of the blocks and went ahead after just under 15 minutes through Jordy de Wijs, who headed in a Jochem Nap corner for 1-0. Half an hour in, it was 2-0. Faissal Al Mazyani struck with his right foot and found the far corner in fine style.

Before half-time, the Waalwijk side made it 3-0 as they tore MVV apart. Juan Castillo had all the time he needed to shoot and calmly poked the ball past goalkeeper Hugo Wentges.

Four minutes after the restart, RKC had their fourth. Liam van Gelderen headed another pinpoint Nap corner into the net, becoming RKC's fourth goalscoring defender of the evening.

Jesse van de Haar applied the final flourish. Castillo played the striker through on goal and he slotted home before sprinting to the stand to celebrate with his father Hans.

There were still two more goals near the end. Olivier Dumont pulled one back for the Limburg side with a calm finish off the inside of his foot shortly before full time. In stoppage time, Van de Haar scored his second of the evening from the penalty spot to make it 6-1.





TOP Oss - FC Dordrecht 3-0

TOP made a superb start through Franslyn Nsingi, who beat goalkeeper Yannick van Osch with a header. After half an hour, the Brabant side doubled their lead and it was Nsingi again, this time from an Ilounga Pata assist.

Shortly after the break, centre-back Alvaro Henry dived in too late with his sliding challenge and saw a straight red card. That gave Dordrecht an opening, but De Schapenkoppen could not find a way back despite their numerical advantage. Instead, Richard van de Venne converted a penalty in stoppage time to make it 3-0.





Jong FC Utrecht - VVV-Venlo 1-3

VVV-Venlo could hardly have made a better start at Sportcomplex Zoudenbalch, where they were 2-0 up inside 20 minutes through goals from Nassim Ait Mouhou and Tristan Schenkhuizen.

Jamie Schuldes gave Jong Utrecht hope by making it 2-1 just before half-time. In the second half, though, VVV quickly restored order. Ait Mouhou was played clean through on goalkeeper Kevin Gadellaa and made the final score 1-3.