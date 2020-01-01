Allie boasts about Maritzburg United's record against Kaizer Chiefs this season

Amakhosi have dropped five points against the Team of Choice in PSL matches in the current campaign

defender Nazeer Allie is drawing some delight from his side’s dominance over a side they beat and held to a draw in Premier Soccer League ( ) games this season.

The Team of Choice have avoided defeat by beating Chiefs 2-1 away at FNB Stadium and drawing 1-1 at home and have also asserted their supremacy over the Soweto giants who they booted out of the Telkom Knockout at the semi-final stage.

The league results between the two teams have massively contributed to cutting Amakhosi’s lead which at one time was 13 points.

Eric Tinkler’s men have also restricted to a 0-0 in a PSL match and they are yet to meet the Buccaneers for the return league fixture.

"We have performed very well against Kaizer Chiefs this season. You don't need any motivation in big matches against Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, and . You are already motivated," Allie told SuperSport.com.

"The last game against Chiefs in the league which we won 2-1, we were pretty lucky and fortunately, we got a positive result by winning the match.

"In the Telkom Knockout Cup semi-final game, we outplayed Chiefs especially in the first half and we should have scored more goals."

Allie feels that they could have beaten Chiefs when they drew 1-1 at Harry Gwala Stadium had Daylon Claasen not missed a penalty.

"Then there is the home league game in which we wasted our chances, but we came back from 1-0 down and we drew [1-1] although, we missed a penalty," said Allie.

"So, we have done well over the three games we have played against them. Like I said, in big games like Chiefs, Pirates, and Sundowns we don't need any motivation. We have had a good season playing against Chiefs."

Maritzburg’s performance under Tinkler this season is a huge improvement from last season where they narrowly escaped relegation via the play-offs.

Currently positioned fifth in the PSL standings, they are now vying for a top-three finish which could see them qualify for the Caf Confederation Cup next season. As they bid for a strong finish, Maritzburg will also have to host Mamelodi Sundowns who beat them 2-1 in the reverse fixture.

Sundowns also edged Maritzburg 2-1 in the Telkom Knockout final.