Allende: Montevideo City Torque confirm Chile international's transfer to Mamelodi Sundowns

The 23-year-old, who is highly rated in his home country, will become the second Chilean footballer to play for Downs after Jorge Acuna

Montevideo City Torque have announced the departure of Chile international Marcelo Allende who has joined Mamelodi Sundowns.

The Uruguayan Primera Division club made the announcement in the early hours of Monday morning as Masandawana continued to reinforce their squad ahead of the 2022-23 season.

Last week, reports coming out of Chile indicated that Sundowns had paid $3 million (around R51 million) for Allende's services.

Torque, who share ties with teams such as Manchester City, New York City and Melbourne City, as clubs that are also owned by CFG, have since issued the following statement.

"Marcelo Allende, player of Los Ciudadanos for three seasons and top assister in the history of Montevideo City Torque has been transferred to Mamelodi Sundowns," a club statement read.

"Everyone at Montevideo City Torque thanks the player for his great human and professional quality. The best of what comes, Marce."

Allende is a full Chile international having made his debut for La Roja on 11 December 2021 in a 1-0 win over El Salvador in a friendly match.

The former Chile under-20 international underwent trials at Arsenal and he played for the Premier League giants' under-19 team at the 2017 Durban International Cup.

He has become Sundowns' fourth signing in the current PSL transfer window with the Tshwane giants having also signed Sipho Mbule, Abdelmounaim Boutouil and Ronwen Williams.