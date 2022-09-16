Allende: Mamelodi Sundowns star breaks silence on whopping R51 million price tag and Chile snub

The highly-rated player, who spent some time with English giants Arsenal on trial, is on a mission to regain his spot in the La Roja squad

Mamelodi Sundowns attacker Marcelo Allende has insisted that he is not concerned by his reported hefty price tag which made headlines last month.





Masandawana reportedly paid around R51 million in a record transfer for the Chilean player when they purchased him from Uruguayan side Montevideo City Torque.





Several media publications in Chile and Uruguay stated that Torque found the offer from Sundowns, who are owned by local billionaire Patrice Motsepe, very enticing hence they accepted it.





“I am here to play football and not focused on what is being said about that," Allende told the media through a translator.





"I have never put the price tag in my mind. I am just here in [South Africa] to work and play football [for Sundowns]."





Allende, who captained Chile at the 2015 Fifa Under-17 World Cup finals, has hit the ground running at Masandawana having scored twice from five matches across all competitions.





However, the 23-year-old was recently omitted from the South American side's senior national squad which will face Morocco and Ghana later this month, but he is keen to regain his place in the team.





“I would obviously love to make the national team, but that all depends on my performance and what I do on the pitch and help the team," he continued.





"That is what will bring me back to that level that got my national team appearances.





"Nothing will be controlled by external factors, it’s all up to me. Once that is in place, I am sure I will get another call-up.”





Allende has one cap for La Roja having made his debut for the team in December 2021 in a 1-0 win over El Salvador in a friendly match.