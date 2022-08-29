'Allende in a class of his own' - Mamelodi Sundowns fans praise Chilean

The 23-year-old came off the bench to score as the Brazilians secured their spot in the last four of the domestic Cup at Tuks Stadium

Mamelodi Sundowns fans have been left in cloud nine after their new signing Marcelo Allende scored yet again, this time in the 2-0 MTN8 victory against SuperSport United on Sunday.

The 23-year-old midfielder signed for the PSL champions from Montevideo City Torque in Uruguay five days ago. He had made 106 appearances for his former side and recorded an impressive tally of 18 goals and 23 assists.

On his debut in the PSL, he was introduced in the second half and opened his account as Sundowns went on to defeat Stellenbosch 3-0 at Loftus Versfeld on August 24.

On Sunday, he came off the bench to break the deadlock in the 80th minute as the Brazilians added the second courtesy of another new signing Abubeker Nassir to defeat Matsatsantsa and qualify for the semi-finals of the domestic competition.

However, what caught the eye of Sundowns faithful is the display of Allende whom they claimed on social media had sent shivers across their rivals Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs.

"Marcelo Allende knows football!," Skhind'seKhehla opened the debate on Twitter while @Katlego_Shai_ wrote: "Our new signings are on fire, Allende and Nassir."

@SSebataladi opined: "Marcelo Allende is bulldozing his way into the line-up," while@govhani10 wrote: "Marcelo Allende is the name and @TThe_Lion25 claimed: "This guy Marcelo Allende is magic."

@Lucky_Mthombeni believes the Chilean has the capability to do damage to any team in the PSL.

"This is what I mean when I say there's still more to come from Marcelo Allende," he opened his line adding: "Mamelodi Sundowns fans are in for a treat.

"Allende is capable of doing serious damage to any opponent."

@Madumetja__M08 conquered with @Lucky_Mthombeni by stating: "Marcelo Allende knows football. Just watch his touches and positional play."

@SamsonBaloyi16 praised Sundowns for improving standards of football in South Africa and described Allende as a player in a class of his own.

"Sundowns is definitely improving the standard of football in SA," he said adding: "Marcelo Allende is in a class of his own. Let us stop the hate and embrace these quality foreign players.

"This thing of signing bo Peprah and Kambole is not on and it is just a waste of space."

Meanwhile, @SkepeMatsebane opined: "Marcelo Allende is a premium footballer," while @YellowM23654784 feels the Brazilians are now blessed with amazing future of talent by saying: "For real mighty Sundowns are blessed with amazing future generational talent in Nassir and Allende."

@Thabang____ claimed the PSL will be too easy for Allende: "Looks like this league will be too easy for Marcelo Allende. He is here to stat pad," while another joked Allende should remove his mask because he was Lionel Messi.

"Marcelo Allende take off your mask,we know you're Lionel Messi," wrote @LTK_03.

Elsewhere, @SkepeMatsebane opined, Allende's quality does not allow him to play in PSL but Europe: "If I was Chilean, I’d never forgive Marcelo Allende for playing here," he said adding: "No way. Go to Europe, play in Brazil or something.

"The quality is out of the world."

@AzolaTM_ feels Sundowns should now win Champions League with the quality of the Chilean, who also had trials at Arsenal.

"Liquidate Sundowns if they don't win Champions League with Marcelo Allende & Ronwen Williams in the squad," he said.

Allende will hope to earn his first start when they host SuperSport this time in the top-flight at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Friday.