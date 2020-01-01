Allegri ignoring Man Utd talk as no-one is thinking about next season, says agent of former Juventus boss

Giovanni Branchini is a representative of a much sought-after coach and says he will continue enjoying a break before getting back into the dugout

Massimiliano Allegri continues to ignore the speculation surrounding his future, claims the former manager’s agent, with talk being shrugged off.

The Italian tactician has been out of work since severing ties with the Bianconeri in the summer of 2019.

He walked away from Turin at the top of his game and with his services very much in demand.

That remains the case almost 12 months on, with Allegri still held in the highest regard across Europe.

Premier League giants United are said to be long-standing suitors and have seen plenty of speculation generated regarding more movement in their dugout.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer remains at the Old Trafford helm for now, though, and has offered cause for optimism in 2020.

With that in mind, and with Allegri still enjoying a well-earned break, no thought is being given to change.

Giovanni Branchini is eager to reiterate that stance on behalf of his client, with no clubs in a position to mull over their managerial options at present during a coronavirus-enforced lockdown.

“To date, nobody is thinking about their coach of next year,” Branchini told Calciomercato.

“Everyone thinks of this season, we were therefore focused on this season.

“Max has enjoyed a peaceful year, he needed it.

“He is recharged and lives the reality that we are all living, we will see how things will go.

“Making assumptions today would be making fun of people.”

Allegri is not the only high-profile figure that Branchini works with who has been linked with United on a regular basis down the years.

international forward Ivan Perisic has registered on the radar of those at Old Trafford on a number of occasions.

He is, however, tied to a contact at and currently taking in a loan spell at .

The champions have the option to push through a permanent deal and Branchini expects Perisic to remain in .

He added: “Everything was going to plan and then there was the injury that stopped him.

“We were summing everything up, then there was the breakdown of the season.

“I don't know what will happen, he is a professional athlete. Bayern are totally still in the frame, he is thinking of staying in German football.”