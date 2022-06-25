Allan: University of Pretoria star dreams of the PSL amid Orlando Pirates and SuperSport United links

GOAL caught up with the budding defender who reflected on the recent campaign and discussed reported interest from Bucs and Matsatsantsa

University of Pretoria defender Keegan Allan is hoping to play in the Premier Soccer League after being linked to Orlando Pirates and SuperSport United.



The 21-year-old player was one of the standout players in the National First Division and Nedbank Cup during the recent 2021-22 season which led to him being linked with Pirates.



SuperSport United are the latest PSL club to be credited with an interest in Allan who scooped the Nedbank Cup Most Promising Player of the Tournament prize at last month's PSL Awards.



Allan indicated that he was in the dark regarding interest from the two clubs, but he added that he would be ready to ply his trade in the local top-flight if he does move to a PSL side this winter.



"I will be very honest with you, I haven't been made aware of anything regarding interest from other clubs to this point. There is nothing so far," Allan told GOAL.



"[But] yes, 100 per cent definitely, I am very ready and very prepared to play in the elite league if I end up playing in the PSL in the next season."



Having joined the Univesity of Pretoria from Mamelodi Sundowns in July 2021, Allan quickly became one of AmaTuks' key players - scoring four goals in 22 matches across all competitions.



The former South Africa under-20 international helped the team finish second in the NFD and also reach the Nedbank Cup quarter-finals.



"It was my first season as a professional footballer. Obviously, I was with Sundowns where I was a reserve team player. I started playing professional at AmaTuks," he added.



"It [the season] went really well and I cannot complain. For now, I am just looking forward to starting pre-season training with my current team."



Allan was given an opportunity to sign a five-year contract and be promoted to the Sundowns first team after impressing in the DStv Diski Challenge during the 2020-21 season.



However, he had the guts to reject the chance to play and train under accomplished co-head coaches Manqoba Mngqithi and Rhulani Mokwena, and he ended up joining AmaTuks.