Allan: My kids love Ronaldo but his Juventus shirt is banned in my house!

The former Napoli midfielder says his children are limited to only Real Madrid No. 7 shirts when they support the Portuguese star

Everton midfielder Allan says that his two children idolize Cristiano Ronaldo, but he will not let them wear the Portuguese star's Juventus kit.

Allan recently shaved off his hair as a show of solidarity for nine-year-old Miguel, who suffers from alopecia.

Miguel and Allan's daughter Manuela are both massive Ronaldo fans, although he'll only let them wear their idol's iconic Real Madrid shirt.

What did Allan say?

"Definitely, he loves football, he is always watching football, he is always in an Everton shirt and shirts of the other teams I played for," the former Napoli midfielder said, according to the Liverpool Echo. "He's my greatest motivator, him together with my daughter at home.

"They are big fans of Cristiano Ronaldo so he has always had a Ronaldo shirt, however he is not allowed to have a Ronaldo Juventus shirt because they are massive rivals of Napoli, so there are a lot of Real Madrid No. 7 shirts at home.

"That is normal. The kids always dream about scoring goals and idolise the goalscorers, my son is no exception."

Allan at Everton

The Brazilian midfielder signed with Everton this summer, moving from Napoli in a £22m ($30m) deal.

He's featured 17 times for the club this season, with Everton currently sitting seventh in the Premier League.

The Toffees are set to face Manchester City on Saturday in the quarter-final round of the FA Cup.

