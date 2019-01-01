Allan Kateregga: No PSL offers for former Cape Town City midfielder

The midfielder has confirmed he will leave South Africa as he looks to find a new football club after departing the Citizens

Former midfielder Allan Kateregga is now heading home to after failing to secure a new football home in .

The dreadlocked midfielder spent the second half of the 2018/19 season out on at from the Citizens and was key for their survival in the top-flight.

However, he returned to the Mother City at the end of the season, only for the 25-year-old’s contract to be mutually terminated.

“There are no offers in South Africa as yet. I am traveling back home [Uganda] tomorrow [Friday]. I will wait from there,” Kateregga told Goal.

“There was no offer from Maritzburg, they might have had their reasons not to table an offer,” Kateregga concluded.

Although City chairman John Comitis told Goal that there were a number of PSL clubs that were interested in the left-footed player prior to his departure, it looks like he may not secure a move as the season is already underway.

Meanwhile, reports emerged last month claiming Kateregga was in , where he was training on his own.

Taking a look at his contribution for both City and Maritzburg, the midfielder featured in 18 appearances across all competitions last season and found the back of the net on three occasions.

Kateregga joined coach Benni McCarthy's side in January 2018 campaign from AFC , but he struggled with a hip injury after signing for the Mother City-based outfit.