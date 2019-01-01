Allan Kateregga confirms departure from Cape Town City

The Kampala-born player is now looking for a new home after parting ways with Cape Town City following his return from Maritzburg United

Ugandan winger Allan Kateregga has confirmed to Goal he has left Premier Soccer League ( ) side .

The 25-year-old spent the second half of the 2018/19 season on loan at , and he had to return to his parent club at the end of the campaign.

However, after meeting with Cape Town City management over his future, the two parties agreed to part ways.

"I will not be staying at Cape Town City this season," Kateregga told Goal.

"We have mutually parted ways. We are agreed for my contract to be terminated."

Kateregga's contract with the Citizens was set to expire in June 2021, meaning he still had two more years left on his deal.

The winger said he has begun the search for a new club, adding he will not be limiting himself as to where to ply his trade this season.

Reports emerged last week claiming Kateregga was in , where he was training on his own.

Kateregga managed 18 appearances across all competitions for both City and Maritzburg United last season and found the back of the net three times.

He struggled with a hip injury during the 2017/18 season, soon after signing for the Mother City-based outfit.