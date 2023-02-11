All Stars FC vs Orlando Pirates Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel, Squad news

After other traditional giants Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns won their opening games of this competition, the Buccaneers now want to follow suit

Orlando Pirates kick off their Nedbank Cup campaign by making a short trip to BidVest Wits Stadium for a Round of 32 date with National First Division side All Stars FC.

Having already won the MTN8 this season, the Buccaneers still have a chance to finish the season with two trophies.

The Premier Soccer League title appears out of reach for Pirates and Nedbank Cup triumph is still possible.

They begin their bid against lower-tier opponents who are keen to follow TS Galaxy’s footsteps and become another Division One side to claim the Nedbank Cup.

But this hurdle appears too big for All Stars who are coming up against eight-rime Nedbank Cup champions Pirates.

The Soweto giants would be eager to end their dry run in this competition which they blast won in 2014.

By facing a lower-tier side, Pirates would be out to avoid the predicament that befell SuperSport United, who were eliminated by armature outfit Dondol FC during midweek.

Game All Stars FC vs Orlando Pirates Date Saturday, February 11 Time 20:00 SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App SuperSport TV's PSL channel 202

Squads & Team News

If selected to play, All Stars defender Diamond Thopola will face his former team Pirates.

Midfielder Thabiso Sesane who is on loan at All Stars is allowed to play against his parent club.

The First Division outfit will also be banking on the experience of Sundowns loanee Keletso Makgalwa.

Backpagepix

Pirates will be without captain Innocent Maela who is suspended for this match.

The defender received his fourth yellow card which disqualifies him from taking part in Saturday’s game.

Cameroon striker and January signing Souaibou Marou could make his Pirates debut while Makhehlene Makhaula is also in line to play his first match in Pirates colours.

Thembinkosi Lorch is still out injured while goalkeeper Richard Ofori has started training after a long layoff.

The availability of right-back Thabiso Monyane is in doubt as he battles to get back to full fitness.

Match Preview

Both Pirates and All Stars go into this match on the backdrop of being winless in their last respective matches.

Pirates are still fresh from a league defeat by Mamelodi Sundowns while All Stars have not recorded victory in their last two games which ended in a draw and a defeat.

While Pirates have been struggling for consistency this season, it is also the same story with All Stars who are sixth on the NFD table.

This is the first competitive meeting between the two teams.