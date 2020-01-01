All PSL clubs will need to work on match fitness – Mamelodi Sundowns coach Mosimane

The Downs coach feels that they will need some time to train match situations on the pitch before resuming competitive action

coach Pitso Mosimane believes there will be a huge difference when football returns from a period of inactivity due to the coronavirus outbreak.

It is now over a month since the Premier Soccer League ( ) was suspended and there is uncertainty when action will resume.

This has seen players training at their respective homes, a big difference from workouts on the pitch.

Mosimane feels that life will not be the same when they emerge from the current lockdown.

“Anyone in our position in the world will not have match specific fitness. What we are focusing on currently is on strength and coordination,” Mosimane told the Mamelodi Sundowns official website.

“Football is about turning, jumping, stopping, acceleration, so we cannot get that level of training. So we will need time to adjust to match fitness, once the PSL resumes.

“We need to be back on green grass, in order to train match situations. All the clubs in our position will not come back the same. We will have to work for it.”

Sundowns have been participating in virtual training sessions but Mosimane feels that they are far from working out on the pitch.

“It would be different if we all had the same equipment, like a spinning class,” said Mosimane.

“The Tour de boys are training using virtual reality and that helps them a lot. It’s different in football because you can’t play or train standing in one place.”

Downs are second on the PSL table with four points behind leaders .

They have played a game less than Chiefs, a situation which would make the title race an intriguing contest.