All I received was ‘best wishes in your career’ – Chongo responds after Zambia release

The FA on Saturday confirmed the defender will not be part of the team but remained silent on reasons why he was excused

Tout Mazembe defender Kabaso Chongo has refuted claims discipline issues led to his release from the Zambia national team.

Shortly before Chipolopolo flew to for a friendly match, Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) confirmed that the skipper will not be part of the team as he stood released from the camp for undeclared reasons.

Chongo was the captain of the former African champions when they played and lost against on Friday.

More teams

“First and foremost I would like to clear all rumours and stories going on that I have been sent away from camp over discipline￼ issues,” Chongo wrote on his Facebook page.

“I didn’t want to talk about this but it has come to my attention and I will clear everything up. I didn’t do anything wrong in camp as many of you expected and thought it was.

“I have no issues with the coach. On the day we were supposed to travel to South Africa at the airport the head coach just called me and told me that you are dropped from the national team and I was surprised and shocked.

“When I asked what I did, no clear response was given to me. All I received was best wishes in my career.

“At the moment I’m in South Africa at a different hotel with my friends, I wait for further details on my travelling program.”

The Zambian also hinted his time with the national team might have to come to an end.

“I would like to thank the national team coach and entire technical team,” he added.

“I also want to thank the Football Association of Zambia for giving me the opportunity to represent the country and not forgetting my mates who I have worked with at the national team.

“Not forgetting the entire supporters who have stood with me. May God almighty be with you always.”

When FAZ confirmed the release of the defender, they did not expressly state why they had to take the decision.

“The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) wishes to inform the football family that Chipolopolo skipper [Kabaso] Chongo has been excused from the ongoing international friendly matches for technical reasons,” FAZ said on Saturday.

“Following the decision of the technical bench, Chongo will not proceed with the rest of the team to South Africa where they will play Bafana Bafana on Sunday in Rustenburg.

Article continues below

“All the parties involved have been informed with Chipolopolo coach Milutin Sredojevic wishing the player all the best in his career.”

Chongo’s exit comes after Clatous Chama and Obrey Chirwa raised issues for failure to turn up for national duties leading to temporary suspension.