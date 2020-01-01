'All I know is Hlatshwayo is at Orlando Pirates' - Mamelodi Sundowns coach Mosimane

The 30-year-old's reported move to the Buccaneers appears all but confirmed after the Brazilians manager revealed the player isn't at Chloorkop

head coach Pitso Mosimane has confirmed that he has not signed Thulani Hlatshwayo from .

Hlatshwayo's future has been the subject of speculation since it became public that the Students would not exist beyond the 2019-20 season after selling their status to Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila owner Masala Mulaudzi.

The race for Tyson's signature was reported to be between both and Sundowns, and Mosimane said while anything is possible in football, his understanding is that the international has signed for the Sea Robbers.

"I don't know if Thulani Hlatshwayo is a Mamelodi Sundowns player. You know, in life anything is possible, and you know me for long, I don't know," Mosimane told the media.

"As far as I'm concerned, as we speak now, no [he's not a Sundowns player]. All I know from rumours and what not is that Tyson is at Pirates.

"Unless you guys know something else. For me, as the coach, he's not at Sundowns."

Hlatshwayo has long been linked with the Soweto giants and his admission that he grew up supporting the Buccaneers fueled speculation even more.

He is currently not attached to any team after parting ways with Wits at the end of last season.

Tyson, as Hlatshwayo is affectionately known in the country, is not expected to struggle to find a new home in the PSL or anywhere else due to his vast experience and quality as a player.

He made a name for himself at Cape Town before moving to Bidvest Wits where he captained the side for six years under Gavin Hunt.

The utility, no-nonsense defender has 289 professional matches under his belt over the past 11 years of his football career.

He also has an eye for goal with 22 career strikes to his name despite being a defender.

And this is of the many reasons the majority of Pirates fans have urged the management to bring him on board to partner Happy Jele at the heart of the team's defence.

Hlatshwayo's leadership skills and his ability to influence results with his performances saw him earn himself the captain's armband at Bafana Bafana, taking over from Itumeleng Khune who, at the time, was struggling with injuries.