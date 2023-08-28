Orlando Pirates attacker Kermit Erasmus has returned to full training hoping to get fit soon enough to help Bucs on the pitch.

Erasmus has missed start of season

Attacker has been nursing an injury

Bucs provide latest on the player

TELL ME MORE: Erasmus has not been involved for Pirates this season owing to an injury. He has already missed the first preliminary round of the Caf Champions League, MTN8 quarter-final and three Premier Soccer League matches.

WHAT THEY SAID: "The Buccaneers have made a few strides on the injury front in recent weeks, with several key players now back at training after nursing minor injuries early in the season," Bucs stated on Monday.

"Players approaching full fitness include striker Kermit Erasmus, who missed the early part of the campaign through injury and could soon feature in the match day squad after resuming full training."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Erasmus' return to training is good news for the Sea Robbers who have not had a consistent start to the PSL.

However, no latest word on Miguel Timm, Thembinkosi Lorch, and Lesedi Kapinga who have also been missing in action owing to injuries.

WHAT NEXT: Jose Riveiro is definitely looking forward to having a fully fit squad to manage amidst the several competitions Bucs are involved in.