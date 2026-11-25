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In football, we are used to the goalkeeper being the last line of defence, the man who stops goals. But Alisson Becker has broken that rule completely and written a new chapter in Liverpool's history, becoming a creator of goals and not just a guardian of the net.

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Liverpool's win over Club Brugge was supposed to be the story. Instead, the night belonged to Alisson Becker. The goalkeeper stole the spotlight with another assist, taking his tally to four in a Liverpool shirt, a figure no goalkeeper has ever reached in the club's history, or even in Premier League history.

Liverpool earned a deserved victory over Belgian side Club Brugge on Wednesday evening in the fifth round of the Champions League league phase. Yet the post-match talk went well beyond the result. Everyone wanted to discuss the Brazilian goalkeeper's historic numbers.

Alexander Isak gave Liverpool the lead in the 13th minute before Florian Wirtz added a second (79). The Reds were clearly superior throughout. Their defensive organisation, speed in transition and control of midfield kept Club Brugge from building dangerous attacks.

The moment that will live longest in the memory came late on. In the 82nd minute, Alexander Isak added Liverpool's third goal from an assist by goalkeeper Alisson Becker. It confirmed that the Brazilian isn't just a goalkeeper but a complete footballer.

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That pass brought Alisson Becker his fourth assist in a Liverpool shirt and wrote his name in gold in the club's record books, according to Liverpool's official account on "X".

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It all started on 19 January 2020, when he set up Mohamed Salah against Manchester United in the Premier League. Liverpool fans will never forget that match. Alisson proved that day that a goalkeeper can unlock an attack, not just protect a goal.

He did it again on 19 February 2022, teeing up the Egyptian against Norwich City in the Premier League. What happened against United was no fluke. It was genuine talent, backed by an exceptional ability to read the game.

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Salah was on the end of the third as well, on 16 October 2022, this time against Manchester City in the Premier League in one of the league's biggest fixtures. Alisson showed he's a world-class goalkeeper, capable of changing the course of big matches with a single accurate pass.

Then came Wednesday evening. Swedish striker Alexander Isak was the beneficiary against Club Brugge, handing Alisson his first assist in the Champions League and completing a historic four.

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This isn't just a number. It shows how far the goalkeeper's role has evolved in modern football, where keepers are no longer asked only to make saves. They're expected to build play, create chances and launch counter-attacks.

Alisson Becker is the finest example. He has a rare ability to play accurate long balls, read his team-mates' movement and release the pass at the perfect moment, just as the world's best playmakers do.

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His message is clear: a goalkeeper can be an attacking star too, and assists aren't the exclusive preserve of forwards and midfielders.