Alienated Mputu reinstated into TP Mazembe squad after club accepts apology

The 34-year-old forward was ostracized from the group following tantrum in a Linafoot encounter against DC Motema Pembe

Tout Puissant Mazembe have brought club veteran Tresor Mputu back into the squad after his formal apology was received and accepted by the hierarchy.

The forward was suspended following events in a Linafoot game between the Ravens and DC Motema Pemba on December 15.

Mputu reacted angrily to being withdrawn and directed expletives at the club president Moise Katumbi, who expressed his displeasure at the 34-year-old, who subsequently apologised.

It didn’t stop the club from sanctioning the veteran, who never stopped being remorseful over his attitude.

His mea culpa has now been acknowledged by the club, with the attacker officially reinstated to the side on Christmas Day, leading to Mputu reacting to his recall.

“Sincerely thank President Moise Katumbi who is a father to me. He agreed to receive me and granted me - on behalf of the club - his forgiveness on a day as special as Christmas,” Mputu said in a statement on the club’s website.

“I am an icon and must have an irreproachable attitude for the young players training in our academies. Acting as I did is not exemplary at first for the young players but also for the whole group, and I promise not to repeat such behaviour anymore.”

In addition, he thanked his teammates for also asking the hierarchy for forgiveness during his suspension, before sending out an apology to the supporters.

“I also thank my teammates who have pleaded my case with the management. And to the supporters too, I ask that they forgive me."

Mputu missed two league games, a 1-0 defeat by and 1-1 draw Renaissance, as well as Friday's Caf clash with Angolan outfit Desportivo Primeiro de Agosto which ended 1-1.

, who currently have seven points, will remain top of Group A heading into the New Year, with both sides to face off in the reverse fixture at Stade on January 11.