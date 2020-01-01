Alice Ogebe: Super Falcons striker joins Sportis KKP Bydgoszcz

The 25-year-old has completed a move to Poland after parting ways with Spanish side Real Betis in June

Polish Ekstraliga side Sportis KKP Bydgoszcz have completed the signing of international Alice Ogebe on a one-year contract, Goal can exclusively report.

The Bydgoszcz-based outfit secured the Super Falcons striker as a free agent after she parted ways with Spanish Primera Iberdrola side following the expiration of her one-year contract.

Ogebe, who arrived from Nigerian side Rivers Angels last September, made eight appearances for the B team, scoring five goals in seven starts before being promoted to the A team in January.

With the A team, the 25-year-old only featured twice, against Deportivo La Coruna and Madrid CFF, before suffering an injury in January and she was unable to return due to the coronavirus cancellation.

Ogebe's exit means four Nigerians have left Spanish top-flight outfits this summer after Osinachi Ohale, Peach Efih and Uchenna Kanu quit , Huelva and , respectively.

After finishing 11th with just four points from 12 matches before the coronavirus cancellation last season, they will seek to challenge for domestic glory in their 2020-21 Polish Ekstraliga campaign.

She could prove to be a huge bargain with experience, having enjoyed a brief stint with in and also featured at the 2019 Women's World Cup in last summer.

Having arrived from in the Polish city on Saturday, Bydgoszcz has made the Nigerian striker their first major signing since the renaming and merger of the Polish outfit early last month.

Ogebe is expected to be unveiled by Bydgoszcz on Monday and will likely make her debut against Medyk Konin in a pre-season warm-up match at Sielska Stadium on July 8.