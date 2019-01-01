Ali Al-Biski: Libya legend passes away aged 78

The forward, a star of the 1960s, has passed on in Tunisia after a prolonged illness

Libya legend Ali Al-Dabski has passed away in following a prolonged illness; it has been revealed by CAF.

The Confederation of African Football identified the striker, who was known as 'Al-Biski', as the Mediterranean Knights' all-time scorer with 48 goals.

The late icon represented Libya's biggest sides Al Madina, Al-Ahly Tripoli and Al Ittihad, while he also played for Al-Tarsana and Al-Mashaal.

Al-Biski was the best player and top scorer of the Arab Cup twice with Libya in 1965 and 1966.

Additionally, he topped the scorers chart in the Libyan Football League on two occasions with Al-Madina and Al-Ahly Tripoli in 1965 and 1968 respectively. He hung up his boots while playing for Al-Ittihad in 1970.

He was aged 78 at the time of his death.