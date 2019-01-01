Algeria’s Baghdad Bounedjah makes Club World Cup history

The forward ended top scorer at the tournament with three goals, the first ever player from his country to achieve the feat

Baghdad Bounedjah’s three goals for Qatari club Al Sadd saw him make Club World Cup history, as he became the first Algerian to end as top scorer in the competition.

The frontman, who netted the Desert Foxes’ winning goal at the , found the back of the net against Hienghene, Monterrey and Esperance to record the personal success.

Unfortunately, Al Sadd couldn’t progress deep into the competition, and suffered a resounding 6-2 defeat at the hands of the African champions in the match for fifth-place.

Bounedjah wasn’t the sole winner of the individual award, though, with Esperance’s Hamdou Elhouni also netting three times to share the award with the Algerian.

Elhouni’s three strikes came for the Tunisian side against Bounedjah and co. in their comprehensive win.