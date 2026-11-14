Press reports have revealed that Algeria has settled its position regarding bidding to host one of the next three editions of the Africa Cup of Nations, scheduled to be held in 2028, 2031 and 2033.
According to information reported by the Algerian newspaper "Echorouk News", and highlighted most notably by the "Afrik-Foot" website, Algeria have no intention of bidding to host the tournament over the next seven years, closing the file on any of the three editions up for grabs.
That decision lands just as the race to stage the upcoming editions of the Africa Cup of Nations starts to take shape, with the Confederation of African Football rethinking how the tournament is hosted.
Libya and Ethiopia compete for the 2028 edition
Libya and Ethiopia are the names in the frame for 2028, likely to run from 7 June to 19 July of that year.
Egypt have shown an appetite to host, as have South Africa, Lesotho and Zimbabwe with a three-way bid, but neither interest has yet become an official submission.
The 2031 edition, brought forward a year after the recent calendar amendments, has drawn declared interest from Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger. Senegal could join the race later on.
No bid has been announced for 2033.
CAF backtracks on the four-yearly tournament system
CAF president Patrice Motsepe announced in December 2025 the switch to staging the Africa Cup of Nations once every four years, and the organisation then opened the door in July for bids to host the 2028, 2032 and 2036 editions.
Then came the U-turn. CAF reversed course on 30 October and confirmed a return to a two-year cycle, meaning the three editions after 2027 are now pencilled in for 2028, 2031 and 2033.
The fate of the 2027 edition could change the hosting calculations
Doubts still hang over whether Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania can host the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations on schedule next summer, with preparation works lagging less than a year out.
Move the tournament away from the three countries and the entire map could be redrawn. Egypt or South Africa might come back into the reckoning, especially with reports swirling that CAF have contacted both over the possibility of taking on the organisation.
Motsepe, for his part, still officially denies any intention to shift the 2027 edition away from the current hosts.
Algeria previously withdrew from the 2025 and 2027 races
Algeria had entered the race to host the 2025 and 2027 editions before pulling out just two days before the winning country was announced.
Reports also placed Algeria among the countries contacted about hosting the 2027 edition, alongside Morocco, who staged the last tournament between December 2025 and January 2026, and Ivory Coast, who organised the one before in January and February 2024.
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I am the Head of shifts and oversee content. I have over 15 years of experience in sports journalism. I studied media and have worked for a number of Arabic print newspapers and websites, but the most significant milestone in my career was joining Kooora, the leading Arabic sports website, in 2016.
I always strive to provide reliable content, backed by numbers and statistics, free from exaggeration. I love the language of numbers because it knows no flattery. I have covered major soccer events, with a special focus on highlighting Arab soccer stars and their impact on the global stage.
Throughout my career, my work has focused on covering soccer—whether Egyptian, Arab, or international—and my interest has now shifted to Saudi soccer, following the massive boom the Kingdom has experienced over the past few years.
I’ve been connected to soccer since childhood. My first memory of the sport dates back to the 1998 World Cup. Although I was only 8 years old at the time, the excitement of the matches drew me in deeply, and I can’t forget Zinedine Zidane’s brilliance in the final and how he led the French national team to its first title in the tournament.
Brazilian Ronaldo was one of the legends who contributed to my passion for soccer at the start of this century; his goal-scoring style was amazing—he never missed in front of the goal. Then Cristiano Ronaldo emerged, and to this day I consider him my favorite player, because he inspired me with a sense of challenge and an unwavering desire to win, and this has been reflected in my writing style.
My articles focus on coverage of the Saudi Pro League, as well as other leagues such as the English Premier League, La Liga, and the UEFA Champions League. I also follow the transfer market closely and try to analyze the deals.
If you asked me what my fondest soccer memory is, I couldn’t think of anything better than the moment Egypt qualified for the 2018 World Cup—especially since it was our first qualification in 28 years, and the first time I’d ever seen my national team compete in the world’s biggest soccer tournament.
As for my all-time favorite lineup, it is as follows: Iker Casillas in goal. Paolo Maldini, Sergio Ramos, Cafu, and Roberto Carlos on defense. Andrés Iniesta, Zinedine Zidane, and Ronaldinho in midfield. Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, and Ronaldo Nazário up front.
Throughout my career, I’ve published a number of my favorite analyses and articles on Kooora, including:
A massive budget and a disappointing elimination... Why did Al Ahly fail at the Club World Cup?
Concerns over Salah’s rest and the opening of the black file... Will Liverpool regret the Firts deal?
The Benzema Law rules Al-Nassr... Ronaldo charts his future the French way
Alonso solves Klopp’s puzzle… Arnold: from defensive liability to offensive weapon
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