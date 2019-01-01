Algeria forward Said Benrahma ruled out of Afcon with injury
Algeria forward Said Benrahma is out of June’s Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) with an ankle injury.
The Brentford striker was injured during an English Championship game against Reading, limping off just before the hour mark last weekend.
According to Football.London, Benrahma is expected to be out until the start of next season, ending his Afcon hopes.
He joins compatriot and Le Havre midfielder Victor Lekhal who will also miss the Afcon after being injured on his Algeria debut in an international friendly last month.
Brentford coach Thomas Frank expressed his concern about Benrahma's injury.
“Said Benrahma is unfortunately out until the end of the season. It's really sad because he is one of our best offensive players with many assists,” Frank was quoted as saying by Africatopsports.
Benrahma last featured for Algeria in the friendly against Tunisia last month.
Algeria face Senegal, Kenya and Tanzania in Group C at the Afcon finals in Egypt.