Algeria forward Said Benrahma ruled out of Afcon with injury

The 23-year-old forward becomes the second Algerian player to be ruled out of the 2019 Afcon due to injury

forward Said Benrahma is out of June’s (Afcon) with an ankle injury.

The striker was injured during an English Championship game against Reading, limping off just before the hour mark last weekend.

According to Football.London, Benrahma is expected to be out until the start of next season, ending his Afcon hopes.

He joins compatriot and Le Havre midfielder Victor Lekhal who will also miss the Afcon after being injured on his Algeria debut in an international friendly last month.

Brentford coach Thomas Frank expressed his concern about Benrahma's injury.

“Said Benrahma is unfortunately out until the end of the season. It's really sad because he is one of our best offensive players with many assists,” Frank was quoted as saying by Africatopsports.

Benrahma last featured for Algeria in the friendly against last month.

Algeria face , and in Group C at the Afcon finals in .