Alexanko: FC Barcelona legend appointed Mamelodi Sundowns director of academy

Masandawana have brought in a veteran Spanish coach, who worked as a youth system coordinator at Barca

Former FC assistant coach Jose Ramon Alexanko has been appointed director of academy and scouting.

The retired defender is an experienced tactician having coached Romanian clubs FC Universitatea Craiova and Naţional Bucureşti before he worked as an assistant coach at Spanish giants Barcelona.

Alexanko also served as the director of football at Barcelona's Spanish rivals CF.

Reigning champions Sundowns have since announced Alexanko has joined the club on their official website.

"Mamelodi Sundowns can confirm the appointment of José Ramón Alexanko as the club’s new director of academy and scouting."

"The 63-year-old Spaniard is highly respected and comes with a glowing track record having played for Athletic Bilbao and made over 250 appearances for Barcelona as a centre half during his days as a footballer."

"Alexanko then went on to become a coach and there his passion for working with the youth was evident – first taking up a job as the U/21 coach and later the senior men’s national team for a period of four years."

"He did also get a chance to be in the dugout of a club in the Spanish La Liga, and it was as an assistant coach to his beloved Barcelona under the guidance of his former teammate in his last season at the club, Carles Rexach."

"It was in 2005 that Alexanko was named Barcelona’s youth system coordinator. He has also served as director of football at Valencia."

"Alexanko was welcomed by Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane as well as club president Patrice Motsepe at the club’s headquarters in Chloorkop on Monday as he starts a new chapter with ’s record league title holders." a club statement read.

Sundowns head coach Pitso Mosimane is looking forward to working with Alexanko, who enjoyed a lot of success as a Barcelona player.

“He has my full support and we are all excited to work together in order to elevate the club," Mosimane said.

Alexanko is expected to work with Sundowns academy coaches David Notoane and Surprise Moriri.