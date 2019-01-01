Alexander-Arnold sees ‘biggest problem’ picked out by Liverpool legend Carragher

The former Reds star remains impressed by the England international as an attacking full-back, but wants to see him offer more defensively

Trent Alexander-Arnold has seen his “biggest problem” picked out by legend Jamie Carragher, with the 21-year-old told that he has to offer more defensively.

An Anfield academy graduate is considered to be the blueprint for a modern day full-back and, since stepping up into the Reds’ senior side, Alexander-Arnold has contributed an impressive number of assists and sparked talk of a potential step up into a midfield berth.

Carragher is among those to have floated that idea, with the former Reds star suggesting that a home-grown talent could become Liverpool’s version of Manchester City playmaker Kevin De Bruyne.

For now, though, Alexander-Arnold is focused on being the best right-back that he can be.

In an attacking sense he has already showed what he is capable of, but his latest Premier League outing against once again highlighted his deficiencies when heading the other way.

Carragher told Sky Sports of a fellow Merseyside native: “Trent loses the ball [in midfield], he’s in like a fight with [Wilfried] Zaha and it’s tough. This is my biggest problem right now with Trent, you have to sprint back but he’s jogging.

“I’ve seen it a lot now. I don’t know if it’s something that Jurgen Klopp mentioned or speaks to him about.

“Yes it’s the trade-off, you’d never take Trent out of Liverpool’s team, but what I’m saying is it’s not a trade-off where you say it’s OK to not be sprinting back and be better defensively, you want to keep what he’s got in terms of going forward.”

Carragher has previously told Viasport of Alexander-Arnold’s potential to one day operate further up the field: “He has a lot of responsibility at a young age and he’s not going to be a superstar, he is a superstar.

“His strengths are that he can handle the ball and he is the most creative player in the team, just look at his assists.

“People talk about the future and could he come into midfield and be a Kevin De Bruyne-type player and he has more quality now than Liverpool’s midfield players and you think about the crosses that De Bruyne puts in from the right midfield position and maybe that’s a position where Trent could play.”

In the present, Alexander-Arnold has helped Liverpool to open up an eight-point lead at the top of the Premier League table, with Jurgen Klopp’s side also looking to mount a successful defence of the crown they claimed in 2018-19.