Alexander-Arnold: Liverpool prepared for attack-minded Arsenal at Anfield

Six goals were scored when the Reds last entertained the Gunners and the England full-back expects more of the same this weekend

Trent Alexander-Arnold has vowed will be ready for an open and attacking match when unbeaten travel to Anfield on Saturday.

Jurgen Klopp's side face a tough test against the only team other than themselves to have won their opening two Premier League fixtures.

The Gunners have picked up narrow wins over Newcastle and , while Liverpool have seen off Norwich and .

The Reds triumphed 5-1 in their last meeting on Merseyside but Arsenal look a different prospect this season and could start with a front three of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette and Nicolas Pepe.

That spells danger for a Liverpool defence which has yet to keep a clean sheet this term, with an Adrian error having opened the door to Southampton in last weekend's awkward 2-1 win at St Mary's.

"It was tough for us but we got through that so we're showing once again this season that we're mentally resilient and we can win different types of football games," Alexander-Arnold told Liverpool's official website.

"I think Saturday is going to be a different kind of test to the one we faced last week so we're preparing for that.

"We did well against them last year, especially at home, and we'll be looking to do the same kind of thing."

Liverpool fell behind in their home meeting with the Gunners in December before Roberto Firmino sparked a remarkable recovery, scoring three times in the convincing victory.

A feast of goals is expected again in a fixture which has produced an average of at least three goals per game over the last decade.

"I think over the last few seasons, especially at Anfield, we've always had high-scoring games [against Arsenal]," Alexander-Arnold said.

"That's the way both teams play, in an attacking style of football, so I'm sure both teams will want to win the game and it'll be tough for both sides."