Alexander-Arnold hopes to be an inspiration for Liverpool's young players

Although only 20, the defender feels he has a "responsibility" to help the club's youth players feel at home on Merseyside

Trent Alexander-Arnold hopes to serve as a sounding board for 's next generation after forging a path for academy graduates to follow.

The Merseyside local has gone from first-team debutant to established Premier League starter, World Cup squad member and winner in less than three years.

His rapid rise will give hope to the likes of Rhian Brewster and Harry Wilson as Jurgen Klopp turns to a crop of fresh-faced youngsters for squad depth.

Liverpool have made a conscious decision not to spend in the same manner of recent seasons in this transfer window and, while barely out of his teenage years, Alexander-Arnold is keen to make a contribution to the development of his peers at the club.

"I think I understand that I have a responsibility for the young players," the right-back told the club's official website.

"I try to make sure I am there for them and they know they can come and speak to me.

"Hopefully they know I have been in their situation and I know what they're going through – coming in and out of teams, being rotated, not getting the minutes you want, finding it too hard or intense, or struggling with fitness.

"I have been through it all. I hope they understand that I have, that I am always here for them, and that I am always available for them to come and talk."

Alexander-Arnold will be involved when Liverpool face in the Community Shield on Sunday, the traditional curtain-raiser of the English top-flight season.

The full-back will be hoping to kick-off the season with another piece of silverware following the Champions League triumph against in June.

Sadio Mane's absence in the aftermath of his involvement at the will further test a team that failed to win while on tour in the United States.

"Effectively our season starts on Sunday and we've got a massive game against one of the best teams in the world," Alexander-Arnold added.

"Coming in off pre-season, it's going to be tough and intense, but we know we can match them, we've shown that over the years.

"It will be tough, but I am sure we will put in a good effort."