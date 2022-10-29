Alex Iwobi: Nigeria midfielder frustrated as resilient Everton draw at Fulham

Alex Iwobi had one of his poor games this season as he failed to make an impact for Everton in their goalless draw against Fulham on Saturday.

Iwobi was ineffective against Fulham

The Nigerian had little room to cause havoc

26-year-old has been Everton’s main man

WHAT HAPPENED? Iwobi experienced one of his lowest ratings after ending the Fulham game without a shot, assist or goal. This comes after he played a big part in Everton’s three goals as they beat Crystal Palace 3-0 last week.

Everton had four attempts, two on target, all of them coming in the first half, but the Nigerian, who has been the Toffees’ most creative player this season was not involved in any of them.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Iwobi has provided six assists this season, including two last weekend, playing in midfield but was anonymous at Craven Cottage as Everton manager Frank Lampard employed a defensive approach against Fulham who beat Leeds United 3-2 last weekend.

The Nigeria international was not allowed to make runs forward, limiting his creativity, which forced him to use long balls, with two of his four finding the target, while he managed only one cross.

Meanwhile, there was a scary moment for Senegal when Aleksandar Mitrovic stumped on Idrissa Gueye’s ankle in what looked like a nasty injury but the midfielder shook it off to continue.

ALL EYES ON: Having contributed to 10 of Everton’s 13 points ahead of Saturday’s encounter, Iwobi was the centre of attention against Fulham but he was well contained by the home side.

THE VERDICT: The Arsenal academy product thrives when given freedom and his struggles in West London is an indication that Lampard will need to get the shackles off if he wants to get the best out of him.

WHAT’S NEXT? Iwobi will hope to return to his brilliant best when 12th-placed Everton host Leicester City, who are 18th on the table, next Saturday.