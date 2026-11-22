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No major title now stands in Carlos Alcaraz's way after he cleared the final hurdle in an exceptional season and scaled a new peak in the world of tennis, adding a long-awaited achievement to his record and confirming that his return from injury marked the start of a new chapter of dominance.

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Alcaraz has won the season-ending "ATP Finals 2026", beating Germany's Alexander Zverev 6-2, 7-6 (8-6) in the final in the Italian city of Turin. He becomes only the third Spanish player in history to lift the title, after Manuel Orantes in 1976 and Alex Corretja in 1998.

It's the perfect end to a tough year. An injury kept him off the court for several months and ruled him out of major tournaments, including Roland Garros and Wimbledon. He came back strongly in recent months, though, recovering his form and finishing the season with one of the most important titles of his career.

Alcaraz was the stronger player, but the tournament was far from easy. He went into the final brimming with confidence after a strong run through the group stage, winning his matches without dropping a set. Zverev had shown he could compete too, going through the tournament without having his serve broken, before he ran into the Spaniard at full strength in the final.

Alcaraz seized control of the first set early. He capitalised on Zverev's errors and a dip in his serve, broke twice and imposed his rhythm on the contest to wrap it up 6-2, even though both players made mistakes in the opening exchanges.

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Zverev tried to fight his way back in the second set and lift his level. Alcaraz kept his composure, handled the big moments and sealed it 8-6 in the tie-break, then collapsed to the court in celebration.

The win completes Alcaraz's collection of tennis's major titles. He had already won all four Grand Slams and now adds the Masters Cup. The Davis Cup and Olympic gold remain two of the most notable prizes still missing from his CV, but at 23 he's still writing history.

Speaking after the triumph, Alcaraz said: "It is a tournament I have been chasing for a long time. I went through very difficult moments throughout the week, and thanks to the support of my team and my family, I was able to give my best and finish the season in the best possible way."