Jordi Alba backs his old club to beat Real Madrid in the Clasico, and the Barcelona legend says the team's form under Hansi Flick leaves him reassured. He also weighed in on Vinicius Junior's absence and the growing comparison between Lamine Yamal and Lionel Messi.

Speaking to Spanish newspaper "AS" on the sidelines of an event in Puertomingalvo, in the province of Teruel, where he hosted 10 of his fans alongside former Real Madrid star Guti, the defender laid out his expectations for the clash, the reasons behind his admiration for Barcelona, and his verdict on the biggest names in both camps.

Barcelona victory

Alba said of his expectations for the match: "The Clasico is different from any other match, and it does not matter how the two teams play. I am certain that Barcelona are producing an excellent performance, and I have complete confidence that they will continue that and win the match. I will be happy if Barcelona win."

His side are enjoying a wonderful season so far, he added, and he hopes the positive results keep coming and that they take all three points against Real Madrid.

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Asked what impresses him most about Barcelona this season, Alba pointed to the team's continued growth under Flick, a coach who sticks to his tactical ideas and refines them bit by bit. The new signings and the promotion of academy players, he noted, have built a competitive squad brimming with options.

He continued: "The matter is not limited to the starting lineup only. All the players are capable of playing as starters. You see Barcelona enjoying their performance, and we as spectators enjoy that too."

Yamal and Messi

Turning to the comparison between Lamine Yamal and Messi, Alba said a young player producing such exceptional levels makes the debate natural, but he insisted the Argentine remains the greatest of all time for him.

He said: "After Leo, a player like Lamine has emerged, and it is natural that these comparisons are made. But for me, Leo is the best ever."

On Yamal, he added: "At his age, and with everything he produces and the way he plays, he is without doubt one of the footballers you enjoy watching."

Quizzed on the Ballon d'Or favourite, Alba reckoned the race looks open and hard to call this year. Even so, he picked Messi for his standout season and his World Cup displays, before again praising what Yamal is delivering so early in his career.

Vinicius's absence

On Real Madrid's biggest threats, Alba spoke of his reassurance at Barcelona's level, pointing to the attacking talent in the Catalan ranks that breeds confidence going into the game.

Vinicius Junior's absence, he said, robs Real Madrid of an important figure and counts as a big loss, even if the squad is strong enough to cover for him.

Alba looked back on his own duels with the Brazilian winger: "He is an extremely dangerous player in one-on-one situations, and very fast, and he was always a great threat. For this reason, it was not desirable to face Barcelona much, because he always used to produce wonderful matches."

What does the absence mean for Barcelona's chances? He added: "Some say it is good for the spectator to see all the players on the pitch, but I always say that having fewer high-quality players in the opposing team makes winning easier."

Mourinho: and casting doubt on the referees

Jose Mourinho drew praise from the former Barcelona star, who admired the Real Madrid coach's personality and his methods despite not knowing him personally.

He said: "I faced him several times at Valencia. The Clasico matches were extremely intense, but that applies to all Clasico matches. Mourinho has this personality. He is a coach I admire, whether in his style of play or his style of communication. I think he is a wonderful manager who made all his teams great."

On the refereeing controversy around the Clasico, Alba kept it brief, saying he does not follow every detail of what is happening in Miami. He added: "There are always opinions, and there are always those who see things differently. I respect all opinions. The referees do their job to the fullest, and we should not cast doubt on them."

Alba signed off with a lighter question: which player would he want beside him at a training camp before the Clasico? He named Sergio Busquets first, then settled on Gavi when pushed to pick a current player.