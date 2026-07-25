Barcelona are deeply concerned by the way Frenkie de Jong wants to recover from his serious knee injury, SPORT report. The midfielder has chosen a so-called conservative treatment, raising fears inside the Catalan club of a nightmare scenario similar to Ansu Fati's.

De Jong suffered a tear in the medial collateral ligament of his right knee during the World Cup with the Netherlands national team. Despite his complaints, he played on because the Netherlands medical staff had, according to him, told him it was a minor injury that would not get worse.

Back in Barcelona, though, the situation proved far more serious. Examinations showed De Jong had suffered a tear in the inner knee ligament, which means he is expected to be unavailable to coach Hansi Flick for several months.

De Jong does not want to undergo surgery and hopes to return through a conservative recovery programme. Barcelona respect that decision, but they had a different medical approach in mind and are factoring in the possibility that surgery may still be needed later on.

If the recovery does not go according to plan, De Jong's absence could last well over four months, according to SPORT.

Inside the club, the situation is bringing back memories of Ansu Fati, although medically the two injuries are not comparable. The forward refused surgery in January 2022 on the hamstring tendon in his upper left leg, despite the advice of the club doctors and then coach Xavi.

Following his earlier knee problems, Fati then opted for conservative treatment together with his own medical team. He eventually returned to the pitch, but never fully regained the explosiveness with which he broke through at Barcelona and again regularly had to deal with injury problems.