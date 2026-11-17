Share Follow GOAL on Google

Kerim Alajbegovic, Juventus’s Bosnia-born 2007 forward, played in Bosnia’s Nations League match against Romania and assisted the winning goal. He has also been linked with a move to Chelsea in recent hours.

Advertisement

Kerim Alajbegovic, Juventus's 2007-born attacking winger, was among those to watch in this evening's Nations League action as Bosnia and Herzegovina beat Romania 2-1 in Zenica on the sixth matchday of League B Group 4.

Alajbegovic was steady before finishing strongly: the former Salzburg player received the ball just outside the area early in the first half and hit a low shot down the middle that Otto Hindrich saved. After the break, he sent another effort over the bar before setting up Bajraktarevic for his national team's winning goal, a superb left-footed strike under the crossbar.

Born in 2007, Alajbegovic has made 14 appearances for Juventus this season (10 in Serie A, four in the Europa League), with two goals (one in the league and one in Europe) and an assist in 666 minutes on the pitch. Luciano Spalletti has used him on the left, behind the strikers, in a 4-2-3-1. Alajbegovic will have to adapt if the Juventus manager settles on a 3-5-2 or a 3-4-2-1.

Chelsea have been linked with a move for Alajbegovic in recent hours, after Arsenal showed interest in the summer. Juventus chief executive Giovanni Carnevali revealed how the club beat the Gunners to the Bosnian talent during last summer's transfer window.

Advertisement Advertisement

Addressing the transfer rumours linking Kerim Alajbegovic with Chelsea on You Tube, Fabrizio Romano said: "On that subject, I wanted to quickly clear up a couple of things we’ve seen going around today, because when it comes to Juve, a lot of people have asked us about rumours already circulating about Alajbegovic and McKennie. Some have talked about Chelsea coming back for Alajbegovic," reports TuttoJuve.com.

Related Topics

Romano continued: "I don’t know where this story came from, but for Juventus, Alajbegovic was an important signing, a signing for the present and the future, and Juve absolutely count on Alajbegovic. So I don’t know where this has come from. I think the links are somewhat natural because Chelsea pursued Alajbegovic in the past, but, as I said in the summer, they saw him as a project player: someone to sign, send out on loan and develop, rather than give an important role at Chelsea straight away."

"Today, I repeat, Alajbegovic is an absolutely fundamental player for Juventus, so that’s a chapter I would close in five seconds, because I don’t even know where this story has come from, although I can imagine where this story has come from," Romano concluded.

Advertisement

Juventus firmly believe Alajbegovic can form part of their future core. The Old Lady have invested a significant sum in their number 17. Unless they receive an offer too good to refuse (no one is unsellable in the face of an enormous offer, as Carnevali has also explained), or the player himself asks to leave, Alajbegovic is considered one of the foundations of Juventus's future.

Juventus announced Alajbegovic's signing on 2 August with the following statement: "Juventus Football Club S.p.A. announces that it has reached an agreement with Bayer 04 Leverkusen Fußball for the permanent acquisition of the sporting rights to the player Kerim Alajbegovic, for a fee of €30 million, payable over four financial years, plus ancillary costs of €2 million; bonuses totalling no more than €5 million are also provided for, subject to the achievement of certain sporting objectives. Juventus have signed a contract with the player until 30 June 2031".