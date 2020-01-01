Alaba's contract offer 'fair and competitive', says Bayern Munich president

The 28-year-old's future is up in the air as he enters the final year of his contract with the German champions

President Herbert Hainer has insisted that his club's contract offer to David Alaba is "fair and competitive" as a stand-off with the Austrian continues.

Alaba has entered the final year of his contract at Bayern and negotiations over an extension turned ugly earlier this month when former Bayern president Uli Hoeness accused Alaba's agent Pini Zahavi of being a "greedy piranha."

The comments from Hoeness forced Alaba himself to get involved in the fray, with the defender denying accusations that his financial demands were excessive.

Though he admitted that Hoeness can go too far at times, Hainer has also defended Bayern's former president's words and said that his club's contract offer to Alaba is more than reasonable.

“Uli Hoeness is a man of public football life and of course he sometimes puts it a bit pointedly. But in principle he is right," Hainer said at a BILD100 Sport event on Wednesday.

"The coronavirus pandemic has shown economic necessities in football. That was his wake-up call to all parties."

Hainer added that Bayern have made Alaba "a fair and competitive offer. It is up to him whether he accepts it".

The club president also revealed that Bayern were making contingency plans in case Alaba leaves the European champions.

Hainer said that Bayern have "a plan B and a plan C if we don't come to an agreement with players in the end".

Alaba has made a total of 437 appearances for the club, claiming nine titles during his time in Bavaria.

Bayern had a banner 2019-20 campaign, winning the Bundesliga and German Cup before defeating PSG in the final last month to clinch a treble.

Hainer has said his club's goals in the new season are no less than repeating the heroics of last season.

"We have resolved to defend the triple. Nobody has done that yet," he said.

Bayern got their campaign off to a flying start in the Bundesliga last week, crushing 8-0 in their league opener behind a hat-trick from Serge Gnabry.

Hansi Flick's men next face on Thursday in the UEFA Super Cup before another league match against on Sunday.