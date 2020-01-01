Alaba says Bayern 'won't hide' against Barcelona and refuses to comment on transfer rumours

Bayern Munich have yet to get David Alaba to put pen to paper but the defender is focused only on the Champions League.

David Alaba is refusing to be distracted by questions over his future and said are travelling to Lisbon for their quarter-final against with nothing to fear.

Versatile defender Alaba is yet to commit to a new contract at the Allianz Arena, with his deal set to expire next year.

, coached by former Bayern boss Pep Guardiola, , , Barcelona and are among the illustrious clubs linked to Alaba's signature.

Bayern have been increasingly confident of retaining Alaba's services, though, and the player himself is focused only on Die Roten's bid for Champions League glory in this month.

"My focus is on the next few weeks and that's why I don't let anything else distract me," he said when asked about his future.

Alaba was part of the Bayern side that routed Chelsea 4-1 on Saturday to earn a 7-1 aggregate triumph in their last-16 tie, which was completed over five months after it started.

Next up is a quarter-final date with Barca, who were inspired by Lionel Messi in getting past and into the last eight.

Alaba acknowledges the competition is about to crank up a notch but says Bayern can approach the task with confidence.

"I think it will be even more intense in the next few weeks and that's why we want to prepare well in Portugal so that we're ready," he added.

"The anticipation is huge, of course. Barcelona have a good team, we are aware of that, with very good, individual players, but we want to counter that and go to Portugal with confidence. We need each other, [we cannot] hide."

Bayern finished their domestic campaign as champions, with Alaba featuring on 28 occasions, scoring one goal and assisting one more, as they won the league by 13 points ahead of second placed .

In total, the Austria international, who joined FCB in 2008 from Austria Vienna’s youth system, has played 383 matches for Bayern and has played his entire senior career with the Allianz Arena club, with the exception of a loan spell with .