Al Wahda coach Pitso Mosimane suffers health scare, hospitalised in the United Arab Emirates

Former Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane has been admitted to hospital after suffering breathing problems.

Mosimane has reportedly been hospitalised

It is said he was facing breathing difficulties

This comes as his Al Wahda future looks uncertain

WHAT HAPPENED? According to reports from his United Arab Emirates base, the former Bafana Bafana coach had a medical emergency that saw him being hospitalised.

His backroom staff have been standing in for him conducting Al Wahda training sessions as they wait for him to recover.

It is not yet clear if he will be available for their next league game against Ajman.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mosimane's health scare comes as his Al Wahda future has become a subject of speculation.

Since last week, some reports suggested he could be relieved of his duties after starting the season on a slow note.

The reports also indicated that Kaizer Chiefa are closely monitoring his situation in the United Arab Emirates and are ready to pounce on him as a replacement for Molefi Ntseki.

WHAT NEXT? It is to be seen if Mosimane will recover in time to lead his team's trip to Ajman on Saturday as he has been under pressure at the Emirati club.

It is a match Al Wahda are pressed to win as they seek to climb up the table following a difficult start to the season.

They won their last league game to end a three-match losing streak and they would want to build on that and regain a winning momentum.