Al-Sibari: Bayern Munich is bigger than I imagined, and this is what surprised me most in Germany

Moroccan star Ismael Saibari, Bayern Munich's new signing, has spoken about his first impressions of life at the Bavarian club, revealing what surprised him most during his early weeks in Germany.

Asked how his view of Bayern changed after joining, Saibari told the Bundesliga's official English-language channel "Bundesliga EN": "The prevailing view was that it (Bayern) is one of the biggest clubs in the world."

"But when you are a part of it, you see just how huge it really is," he added. "It was even bigger than I expected, as everything here is at the highest level, from the smallest details to the biggest. I expected the club to be big, but it is bigger than I thought."

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On those opening weeks and what caught him off guard, Saibari said: "Everyone was very kind to me. The coaching staff and the players helped me feel welcome. I feel at home here, so I am very happy."

The former PSV Eindhoven star went on: "I think what surprised me most was the city (Munich), because people outside Germany think Germany is very grey and not that beautiful. But I really love Munich as a city. I think that was what surprised me most."

Saibari shone with Eindhoven last season and also caught the eye with Morocco at the 2026 World Cup, where France knocked them out in the quarter-finals.

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