Bayern Munich coach Vincent Kompany has named his starting line-up to face Stuttgart today, Friday, in the opening fixture of the German Bundesliga.

Just as he did in the Bavarians' first match of the season, against Borussia Dortmund in the German Super Cup, Kompany left new Moroccan signing Ismael Saibari on the bench. He handed the attacking midfield role to Nathaniel Brown instead, despite the German being a full-back by trade.

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Saibari arrived in Munich this summer on the back of impressive displays for PSV Eindhoven and the Morocco national team.

The Bavarian giant's line-up was as follows:

Goalkeeper: Manuel Neuer

Defence: Alphonso Davies, Kim Min-jae, Dayot Upamecano, Konrad Laimer.

Midfield: Aleksandar Pavlovic, Joshua Kimmich, Nathaniel Brown.

Attack: Luis Diaz, Michael Olise, Harry Kane.

The Bundesliga champions kicked off the new season by beating Dortmund 2-1 in the German Super Cup at the Signal Iduna Park last Saturday.

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