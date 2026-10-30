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Al-Shabab president on Hammam Al-Hammami's move to Al-Hilal: they are not our neighbours!

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H. Al-Hammami
Saudi Arabia
Al Hilal
Al Shabab vs Al Ahli
Al Shabab
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Saudi Pro League
Saudi Arabia

Will the Saudi winger leave?

Abdulaziz Al-Malik, the president of Saudi club Al-Shabab, has responded to reports linking his player Hammam Al-Hammami with a move to neighbours and traditional rivals Al-Hilal during the upcoming winter transfer window.

Al-Hilal want the winger after his impressive showings for the Saudi national team at the Arabian Gulf Cup "Gulf 27".

Al-Malik faced questions on those reports from the Saudi newspaper "Asharq Al-Awsat", following Friday evening's 6-1 win over Al-Ahli in the twelfth round of the Roshn League.

One journalist put it to the Al-Shabab president: "Will Hammam (Al-Hammami) renew or move to your neighbours?", in reference to Al-Hilal, to which he replied: "We do not have neighbours at the moment."

He explained: "Hammam is a great player. Right now he is undergoing treatment, then he will go to the Saudi national team, and all the best to him with it. As for the renewal matter, it is too early to discuss it."

Al-Hammami's contract with Al-Shabab expires at the end of the current season. That leaves him free to sign for any club during the upcoming winter transfer window and move on a free transfer the following summer.

The young Saudi winger drove his country to the Arabian Gulf Cup "Gulf 27" title, scoring in the 2-0 win over the UAE in the final and collecting the tournament's best player award.

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