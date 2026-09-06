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Al-Qadsiah sign a new deal from Manchester City

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Al-Sharqi club continues to strengthen its ranks

Al-Qadisiyah have raided Manchester City again. The Saudi side announced the capture of young Frenchman Mohamed Sinjari, who becomes the second player to join "the Knights" from the English club this summer after Dutchman Tijjani Reijnders.ق

Read also: A new hoodoo: Fesing, Al-Nassr's terrifying "nightmare" in 112 days

Al-Qadisiyah confirmed the signing officially, adding Sinjari to their first-team ranks as part of a wider strategy to invest in young talent and bolster the squad for the current campaign.

The club posted the announcement across their official social media accounts, welcoming the new arrival with the phrase: "A last-minute Qadisiyah man", a nod to a deal wrapped up in the final hours of the summer window.

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Sinjari has put pen to paper on a contract running until 2029. It's a move that underlines the club's ambition to build for the future, coming hot on the heels of the Reijnders deal from Manchester City earlier in the window.

Official unveiling photos showed the player in the number 30 shirt, ready to begin his new adventure on Saudi soil after leaving Manchester City for "the Knights".

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