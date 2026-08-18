Al-Qadsiah are back among Asia's elite. The Saudi club face a punishing route through the league phase of the AFC Champions League Elite, with the draw handing them no easy nights.

The Eastern Knight open at home to Qatar's Al-Sadd, one of the continent's most storied clubs, before travelling to the United Arab Emirates to face Al-Ain. That early Gulf clash will test the ambitions of a side returning in strong form.

Uzbekistan's Neftchi visit next in a meeting of contrasting footballing schools, then Al-Qadsiah head to the UAE again to take on Shabab Al-Ahli.

Al-Wasl of the UAE come to Al-Qadsiah's home ground before a trip to Doha to face Qatar's Al-Gharafa. Al-Shamal then arrive in a fixture that looks manageable on paper but could prove decisive in the qualification maths. The team close the league phase with a gruelling trip to Tashkent to face Uzbekistan's Pakhtakor, a finale that may settle their hopes of reaching the knockout rounds.