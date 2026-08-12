Al-Qadsiah wanted one of their own back. Money got in the way, and a deal that looked all but done in recent days has now stalled.

Sources have told Saudi newspaper "Arriyadiyah" that Al-Qadsiah's management have decided to freeze talks with Al-Ettifaq winger Khalid Al-Ghannam after failing to agree personal terms.

According to the newspaper, Al-Qadsiah struck a preliminary agreement with Al-Ettifaq around two weeks ago to buy out the international winger's contract this summer, before opening negotiations with the 25-year-old himself.

Those talks quickly soured. Al-Qadsiah's management branded Al-Ghannam's financial demands "impossible", a stance that pushed them to halt discussions and, for now, shelve any move to bring back the player who left them for Al-Nassr six years ago.

Al-Ittihad, meanwhile, have not gone away. "Arriyadiyah" reported on Sunday that the Jeddah club had returned to the table with Al-Ettifaq after a break of several weeks.

Talks between Al-Ittihad and Al-Ettifaq had reached advanced stages last month before the Jeddah club paused them, only to circle back in an attempt to get the deal over the line.

Al-Ettifaq, for their part, have no problem selling the rest of Al-Ghannam's contract, which runs until the summer of 2028. They want the cash to fund new signings before the window shuts.

Al-Ghannam has taken a winding road to this point. He moved from Al-Qadsiah to Al-Nassr at the start of 2020, spent a loan spell at Al-Fateh until the end of the 2022-2023 season, returned to Al-Nassr for six months, then joined Al-Ettifaq at the start of 2024, who loaned him to Al-Hilal two seasons ago.

The winger caught the eye last season in the Roshn League. He featured in 32 of 34 matches, scoring 13 goals and setting up seven more, before earning a call-up to the Saudi national team.