Al-Qadsiah of Saudi Arabia are pressing on with their summer business and now stand on the brink of announcing a deal for one of Manchester City's talents. The move brings a young player from one of England's biggest clubs into a strengthening squad.

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Trusted British journalist Ben Jacobs reports that Al-Qadsiah are set to sign Mali's Mamadou Sangare from Manchester City, with the two clubs having reached an initial agreement.

Jacobs explained that the deal will see Sangare move for around one million dollars. That represents a low-cost signing for the Saudi club, landing a talent from the academy of one of Europe's most prominent sides.

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Both parties are expected to complete the final procedures over the coming days, clearing the way for an official announcement. Al-Qadsiah are sticking to a clear policy: pairing young players with experienced names.

The signing fits neatly into their plan to build a more diverse squad, blending experience with promising talent. Recruiting young players from major European clubs could hand the team valuable future options, both on the pitch and as an investment.

Wrapping up the deal for the 19-year-old striker takes Al-Qadsiah a step closer to adding a fresh City talent to their project. The official announcement is expected in the coming days, and the Malian is set to begin a new chapter of his career on Saudi pitches.