Al-Owais drops a bombshell: our goal at Al-Hilal is to win the Club World Cup

Al-Hilal and Saudi Arabia goalkeeper Mohammed Al-Owais has laid out "the Boss's" ambitions for the current campaign, insisting that wearing the club's shirt is a dream for any player given the sheer volume of competitions they contest at home, in Asia and on the world stage.

The keeper played his part in Monday evening's 2-0 win over Al-Raed in the King's Cup round of 32, another step forward in the tournament and a fresh chance for the Saudi to feature between the posts.

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Speaking to the Thmanyah network after the game, Al-Owais said: "Al-Hilal plays around 60 matches in a season, whereas if you played for another club you might play around 30 matches, so even if you are the second goalkeeper at Al-Hilal, you might get 20 or 25 matches, and that is a very normal rate."

Fixture congestion and the shifting competition calendar this season have handed him more openings, the Al-Hilal number one explained. "With the pressure of the fixture schedule and the different scheduling this season, my chances of playing have become greater, and I believe Al-Hilal is the biggest destination for any Saudi or foreign player in Asia and the world."

He then raised the bar on the club's targets, insisting they will not settle for domestic and continental silverware. "Al-Hilal does not represent itself only domestically, it is present at the Club World Cup and international arenas, and I believe Al-Hilal's ambition today is to win the Club World Cup, and this goal is attainable."

His personal goals matter too. "My chances are great this season, and I have space to get sufficient time, and God willing I will be present in every minute I take part in, so that I prepare myself for the international arenas with the Saudi national team, especially with the many participations awaited this year."

The Saudi wrapped up by underlining the standing his club holds: "The club is the biggest destination that any Saudi or foreign player can play for."