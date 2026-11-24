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Italian giants have entered the battle with Barcelona to sign Portuguese star Joao Felix from Saudi club Al-Nassr in the coming period.

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Barcelona have been linked with a move for Joao Felix in the upcoming summer transfer window, not least because his current contract with Al-Nassr expires at the end of this season.

Now they have company. According to British newspaper Daily Sports, citing Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport, Napoli are very keen to sign the Portuguese star in the coming period.

Al-Nassr aren't opposed to Joao Felix leaving, the paper adds, but they want €45 million. That's a huge sum for the Italian club.

The 27-year-old already knows Serie A. He had a short spell with AC Milan in the second half of the 2024-2025 season but managed only three goals and one assist in 21 matches.

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Napoli are the latest name on a growing list. Barcelona are also interested, as are several Premier League clubs including Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea.

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Chelsea could even bring Joao Felix back for free in the upcoming summer transfer window, according to press reports, but that hinges on a decision from the Al-Nassr hierarchy.

Al-Nassr signed Joao Felix from Chelsea in the summer transfer window before last, in a deal reportedly worth €30 million.

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Saudi newspaper Al-Riyadiya reported earlier that the contract signed in the summer of 2025 includes an automatic two-season extension unless Al-Nassr explicitly give notice that they wish to release the player .

Should Joao Felix stay with the Saudi side, Al-Nassr will have to pay Chelsea an additional €20 million.

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If Al-Nassr trigger the exit clause before the 1 June deadline, however, the cost of the deal falls to €30 million and the player automatically returns to the London club.

Here's the surprising part: Al-Nassr can walk away from the two additional years without paying any penalty or financial compensation.

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Joao Felix would then return to Chelsea, where his contract runs until 2031.

The Saudi club can't decide alone, though. According to Al-Riyadiya, triggering the exit clause also requires the player's consent.

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It works the other way too. If Joao Felix wanted to leave Saudi Arabia on his own initiative, he'd need Al-Nassr's approval.

Al-Nassr are already working to keep the Portuguese and have shown they're willing to improve his financial terms.

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His annual salary is set to rise from €10 million to €12.5 million over the two additional seasons, along with other benefits.

Joao Felix joined Al-Nassr in July 2025 and became one of the team's key players. Now his future hinges on a decision due before 1 June.

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If the Saudi club don't exercise their right to end the agreement, the extension kicks in automatically and Chelsea pocket an extra €20 million.

Joao Felix has made clear he wants to return to Europe after a successful spell in Saudi Arabia, where he rediscovered his best form and his feel on the pitch.

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His dream is a return to Barcelona, but the contractual terms tied to his deal make any transfer complicated. Al-Nassr and Chelsea hold the cards.